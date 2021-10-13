Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airgain, Inc. is a provider of embedded antenna technologies. It offers antennas for the devices which are deployed in carrier, enterprise and residential wireless networks and systems, including set top boxes, access points, routers, gateways, media adapters and digital televisions. The company also offers residential wireless local area network or wireless fidelity to carriers, original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers and system designers. Airgain, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Airgain from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of AIRG stock opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. Airgain has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $120.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.39 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.90.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Airgain by 31.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Airgain by 64.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain in the first quarter worth about $124,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain in the third quarter worth about $328,000. 56.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

