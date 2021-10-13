US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $43.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “US Foods Holding Corp. is a foodservice distributor. The company serves independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare and hospitality entities, government and educational institutions. US Foods Holding Corp. is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.10.

Shares of USFD opened at $37.76 on Tuesday. US Foods has a one year low of $19.82 and a one year high of $42.10. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -377.56 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.58.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. US Foods had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that US Foods will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $573,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USFD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in US Foods during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in US Foods during the first quarter valued at $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 307.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

