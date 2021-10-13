BP’s (BP) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of BP (NYSE:BP) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BP has been the topic of several other research reports. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BP from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.11.

BP stock opened at $29.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $97.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93. BP has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $29.55.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. BP had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $36.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.98) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BP will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.3276 dividend. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. BP’s payout ratio is -76.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in BP during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,316,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in BP by 3,802.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 232,675 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 226,712 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its position in BP by 64.0% during the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 26,171 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in BP by 30.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 329,349 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 76,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in BP by 24.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 709,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 137,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

