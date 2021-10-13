Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) PT Raised to C$44.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Teck Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.21.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $28.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.94. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $28.54. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 112.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0397 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 1,122,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,956,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 28,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 563,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,973,000 after buying an additional 11,688 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,656,000. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 2,221,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,175,000 after buying an additional 58,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

