Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talos Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.50.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

TALO stock opened at $13.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Talos Energy has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 3.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.04.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 82.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $303.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Talos Energy will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 66,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $938,881.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 340.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 177.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 15,750.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 44.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 29.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.