Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is a leading owner and operator of senior living facilities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing an exceptional living experience through properties that are designed, purpose-built and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care and living accommodations for residents. The Company owns and operates independent, assisted and dementia-care facilities. “

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookdale Senior Living has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Shares of BKD opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average of $7.10. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $8.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.80.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 47.14% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $723.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 34.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter worth about $95,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookdale Senior Living (BKD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.