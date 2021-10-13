The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AZEK Company Inc. is manufacturer of residential and commercial building products. The AZEK Company Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

Get The AZEK alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The AZEK presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.82.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $33.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -424.45 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.56. The AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $32.93 and a fifty-two week high of $51.32.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $327.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.51 million. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. Research analysts forecast that The AZEK will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The AZEK news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 30,900 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $1,306,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Howard C. Heckes acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 11,100.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Read More: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The AZEK (AZEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.