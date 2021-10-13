AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions to financial advisers and their clients. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is based in Concord, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut AssetMark Financial from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

AMK stock opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,204.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.03. AssetMark Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $128.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.65 million. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Research analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 34,654 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $903,776.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 9,377 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $253,741.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,031 shares of company stock worth $2,485,018. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 56.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 11.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 10.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 15.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the period. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

