Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale of food and other products through its stores. It operates through the Cash and Carry, and Éxito Group segment. The Cash and Carry segment includes its business under the Assai brand. The Éxito Group segment consists of its businesses in Columbia, Argentina, and Uruguay under the Éxito, Surtimax, Super Inter, and Carulla brands. Sendas Distribuidora SA is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

ASAI opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average of $16.32. Sendas Distribuidora has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $18.55.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.41 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sendas Distribuidora will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0432 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASAI. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,604,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 651.2% in the 2nd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,427,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,866 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 403.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,351,000 after purchasing an additional 625,765 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter worth $6,246,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter worth $6,070,000. 5.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sendas Distribuidora (ASAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.