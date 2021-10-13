Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC) Short Interest Down 69.8% in September

Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 69.8% from the September 15th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Yellowstone Acquisition stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. Yellowstone Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $10.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition by 2,333.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. 61.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yellowstone Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

