Bilander Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TWCBU) Short Interest Down 81.3% in September

Bilander Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TWCBU) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 81.3% from the September 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TWCBU opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90. Bilander Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $10.01.

