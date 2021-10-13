BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BM Technologies Inc. provides mobile-first banking platforms principally in the U.S. It offers access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BM Technologies Inc., formerly known as Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of BM Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

BM Technologies stock opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. BM Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $18.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.79.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.53 million. On average, analysts predict that BM Technologies will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Aaron Hodari bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the first quarter worth $36,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the first quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

About BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.

