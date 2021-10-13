Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Corteva in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Corteva from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.56.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva has a 52-week low of $31.16 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.71.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.33%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Corteva by 18.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,475,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,198,000 after buying an additional 1,004,806 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Corteva by 64.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 115,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 45,180 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 19.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 2.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 546,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,392 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 2.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

