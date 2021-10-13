Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DSEY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diversey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of DSEY stock opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.55. Diversey has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $18.61.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $650.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.14 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Diversey will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversey in the first quarter worth $1,036,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Diversey in the first quarter worth $3,535,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Diversey in the first quarter worth $11,966,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversey in the first quarter worth $74,536,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversey in the second quarter worth $613,000. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversey Company Profile

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

