Contrasting Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) and Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT)

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) and Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.1% of Aptose Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Aptose Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.8% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Aptose Biosciences and Inhibikase Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences 0 0 5 0 3.00 Inhibikase Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Aptose Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $10.60, indicating a potential upside of 384.02%. Inhibikase Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 518.56%. Given Inhibikase Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inhibikase Therapeutics is more favorable than Aptose Biosciences.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aptose Biosciences and Inhibikase Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences N/A N/A -$55.24 million ($0.67) -3.27 Inhibikase Therapeutics $700,000.00 69.65 -$2.85 million N/A N/A

Inhibikase Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Aptose Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Aptose Biosciences and Inhibikase Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences N/A -50.60% -47.75% Inhibikase Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Inhibikase Therapeutics beats Aptose Biosciences on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Inhibikase Therapeutics

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a c-Abl protein kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as dysphagia and neurogenic constipation; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects. It is also developing IkT-01427, a product candidate that blocks the causative virus of progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy from replicating in the body. The company has collaborations with The Johns Hopkins University; Louisiana State University School of Medicine, Shreveport; and Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

