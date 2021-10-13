Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.50.

SLP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 8,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $395,254.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $770,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,860. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 57.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 67.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 46.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $37.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -0.10. Simulations Plus has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $90.92.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 million. Equities research analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.