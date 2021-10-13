Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Downgraded by Stephens to Equal Weight

Stephens lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $67.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $65.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.42.

NYSE:ADM opened at $63.39 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $69.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.70 and a 200 day moving average of $61.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at $28,817,002.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 69.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.5% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 28.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 997,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,873,000 after buying an additional 221,018 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 90.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 78,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after buying an additional 9,007 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

