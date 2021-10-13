Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Price Target Increased to C$4.15 by Analysts at Raymond James

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$3.70 to C$4.15 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Trican Well Service from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Trican Well Service from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.65 to C$3.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trican Well Service has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.56.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOLWF opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $2.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.00.

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

