Rémy Cointreau’s (REMYY) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on REMYY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Rémy Cointreau from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rémy Cointreau from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rémy Cointreau presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.15.

Shares of REMYY stock opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average of $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.21 and a beta of 0.20. Rémy Cointreau has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $22.57.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $0.152 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Rémy Cointreau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

About Rémy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

