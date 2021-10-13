MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target Increased to C$73.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$64.00 to C$73.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reissued a hold rating and issued a C$71.00 price target (up previously from C$65.00) on shares of MTY Food Group in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$52.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MTY Food Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of MTYFF opened at $52.75 on Tuesday. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $56.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.38.

MTY Food Group, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants. It operates through the Canada and USA and International segments. The firm’s brands includes Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie&nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine.

