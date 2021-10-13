Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Price Target Cut to C$42.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$49.00 to C$41.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TD Securities cut Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LIFZF opened at $28.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.84. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1-year low of $18.13 and a 1-year high of $42.40.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp. engages in mining for iron ore. It owns interests in Iron Ore Company of Canada which operates a major iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland, and Labrador on lands leased from the company. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

