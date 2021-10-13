Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.99

Shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.99 and last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 13188 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.

Several equities analysts have commented on PSFE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America started coverage on Paysafe in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Paysafe from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Compass Point lowered their price target on Paysafe from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Paysafe in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $384.34 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paysafe Limited will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Paysafe by 28.5% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Paysafe by 1.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paysafe in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Paysafe by 200.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlueMar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paysafe by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 83,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period.

About Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

