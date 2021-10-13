Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.03

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.03 and last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 18601 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

WKHS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a current ratio of 24.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.69.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 100.88%. The business had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1233.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 74,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 336.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Workhorse Group by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 83,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 48,455 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 271.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,914,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,761,000 after buying an additional 1,399,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

