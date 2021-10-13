Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Shares Gap Up to $26.35

Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.35, but opened at $27.65. Tata Motors shares last traded at $27.87, with a volume of 13,140 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TTM shares. Nomura Instinet upgraded Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Nomura raised Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Tata Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Tata Motors had a positive return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. Equities analysts forecast that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 4.4% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 49,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 90.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,272,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352,367 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 79.1% in the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 163,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 72,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 26.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 132,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Tata Motors Company Profile (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

