IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMV Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. Its proprietary drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation which enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system. The company’s pipeline consists of DPX-Survivac, DPX-E7 and DPX-RSV which are in clinical stage. IMV Inc. is based in Halifax, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of IMV in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of IMV in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $1.38 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a sector perform market weight rating on shares of IMV in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IMV presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMV opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. IMV has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $132.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.13.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. IMV had a negative net margin of 11,386.18% and a negative return on equity of 99.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IMV will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMV during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of IMV by 13,722.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 41,166 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMV during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMV during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IMV by 252.4% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 162,365 shares during the period. 11.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMV Company Profile

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

