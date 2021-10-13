Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Conns Inc is a specialty retailer currently operating retail locations in Texas and Louisiana. It sells major home appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers and ranges, and a variety of consumer electronics, including projection, plasma and LCD televisions, camcorders, VCRs, DVD players and home theater products. They also sell home office equipment, lawn and garden products and bedding, and continue to introduce additional product categories for the home to help increase same store sales and to respond to their customers’ product needs. “

Shares of CONN opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $656.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.41 and a 200 day moving average of $23.24. Conn’s has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $31.48.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $418.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Conn’s’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Conn’s will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Conn’s news, Director Norman Miller sold 15,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $376,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conn’s in the first quarter worth $8,836,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 176.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 622,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,114,000 after acquiring an additional 397,771 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conn’s in the second quarter worth $9,483,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 486.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 402,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,269,000 after acquiring an additional 334,099 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 37.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,921,000 after acquiring an additional 211,236 shares during the period. 55.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

