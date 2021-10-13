HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HyreCar Inc. operates as a platform as a service company. It offers a car-sharing platform which allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers. HyreCar Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered HyreCar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered HyreCar from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on HyreCar from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYRE opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $170.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.87. HyreCar has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $24.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.05.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 million. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 78.44% and a negative return on equity of 265.65%. Equities research analysts expect that HyreCar will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Furnari sold 145,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $2,590,260.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,076,295.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Furnari sold 74,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $1,223,640.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 567,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,259,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 386,574 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,439. Insiders own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYRE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in HyreCar during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HyreCar during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in HyreCar during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in HyreCar during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in HyreCar during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

