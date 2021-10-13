Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helios Technologies Inc. is an industrial technology company. It develops and manufactures hydraulic and electronic control solutions. The company’s operating subsidiaries includes Sun Hydraulics, Enovation Controls and Faster Group. Its operating business segment consists of Hydraulics and Electronics. Hydraulics segment includes material handling, construction equipment, agriculture, specialized vehicles and energy. Electronics segment provides electronic control solutions. Helios Technologies Inc., formerly known as Sun Hydraulics Corporation, is based in Sarasota, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

HLIO stock opened at $83.69 on Tuesday. Helios Technologies has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $90.83. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.79 and a 200 day moving average of $77.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Helios Technologies’s revenue was up 87.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 16.07%.

In other news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $245,132. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 119.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

