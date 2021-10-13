Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.73

Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.73 and last traded at $18.71, with a volume of 6247 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.54.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.80 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWNK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,758,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,924 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,634 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,815,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,124 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,428,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at about $15,600,000.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess ?, Dolly Madison ?, Cloverhill ?, Big Texas ?, and Voortman ? brands.

