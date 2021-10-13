New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.82

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.82 and last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 14651 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.11.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 34.32%. The business had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.16%.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gillson Capital LP increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 86.5% during the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 1,111,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,024,000 after buying an additional 515,377 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 128.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 250,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 140,475 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,734,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,112,000 after buying an additional 24,985 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. 62.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

