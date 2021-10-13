Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) vs. Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Financial Comparison

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) and Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Metacrine and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metacrine N/A -61.37% -51.29% Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A N/A -85.32%

This table compares Metacrine and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metacrine N/A N/A -$37.30 million ($3.97) -0.90 Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A N/A -$3.45 million ($0.37) -24.30

Mawson Infrastructure Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Metacrine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.0% of Metacrine shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Metacrine shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Metacrine and Mawson Infrastructure Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metacrine 0 0 3 0 3.00 Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Metacrine presently has a consensus price target of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 447.82%. Given Metacrine’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Metacrine is more favorable than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

Summary

Metacrine beats Mawson Infrastructure Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Metacrine Company Profile

Metacrine, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH. The company also develops MET642, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients. Metacrine, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

