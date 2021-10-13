Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) and Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Head to Head Review

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) and Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Coursera alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Coursera and Motorsport Games, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coursera 0 1 16 0 2.94 Motorsport Games 0 0 4 0 3.00

Coursera currently has a consensus price target of $51.13, indicating a potential upside of 64.44%. Motorsport Games has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 61.52%. Given Coursera’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Coursera is more favorable than Motorsport Games.

Profitability

This table compares Coursera and Motorsport Games’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coursera N/A N/A N/A Motorsport Games N/A -67.03% -49.91%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coursera and Motorsport Games’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coursera $293.51 million 14.59 -$66.82 million N/A N/A Motorsport Games $19.05 million 13.00 -$1.76 million ($0.25) -55.72

Motorsport Games has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coursera.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.8% of Coursera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of Motorsport Games shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Motorsport Games shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Coursera beats Motorsport Games on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc. operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education. Coursera, Inc. was formerly known as Dkandu, Inc. and changed its name to Coursera, Inc. in April 2012. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Mountain View, California.

Motorsport Games Company Profile

Motorsport Games Inc. develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content. It also organizes and facilitates esports tournaments, competitions, and events for its licensed racing games, as well as on behalf of third-party racing game developers and publishers. Motorsport Games Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.