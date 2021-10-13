Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR) Short Interest Up 1,850.0% in September

Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 1,850.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Independence stock opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73. Independence has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.17.

Get Independence alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACQR. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Independence during the second quarter valued at $15,000,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Independence during the second quarter valued at $14,000,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Independence during the second quarter valued at $10,295,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in Independence during the second quarter valued at $8,135,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Independence during the second quarter valued at $7,425,000.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.