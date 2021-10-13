Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.96.

PRRWF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$44.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

PRRWF stock opened at $28.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.54. Park Lawn has a one year low of $20.74 and a one year high of $29.20.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

