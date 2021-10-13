Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Short Interest Update

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 147,500 shares, a decrease of 74.3% from the September 15th total of 574,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 596,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ BHAT opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.84.

Get Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHAT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology by 22.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 123,693 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 1.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. develops, produces, and operates augmented reality (AR) interactive entertainment games, toys, and educational materials primarily in China. Its products include AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; Â’Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble, which enables children to bounce and play with bubbles; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.