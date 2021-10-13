KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.70.

KBCSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KBC Group to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from €64.00 ($75.29) to €66.00 ($77.65) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on KBC Group from €70.00 ($82.35) to €73.00 ($85.88) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KBC Group from €81.00 ($95.29) to €85.00 ($100.00) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Get KBC Group alerts:

KBCSY opened at $46.03 on Wednesday. KBC Group has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $46.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.42.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that KBC Group will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.