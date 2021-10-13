Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $305.19.

WDAY opened at $257.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $254.79 and its 200 day moving average is $244.80. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $201.62 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,428.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workday will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $563,845.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $1,248,727.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 597,793 shares of company stock worth $155,919,565. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $534,985,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $384,927,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,460,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $611,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,598 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Workday by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,504,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

