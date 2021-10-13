Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.80% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Maverix Metals Inc. is a gold royalty and streaming company. It is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. CIBC upped their target price on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Maverix Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.05.

Shares of Maverix Metals stock opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $710.27 million, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.05. Maverix Metals has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.20.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 67.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the second quarter valued at $442,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 0.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,528,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 50.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 156,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 52,452 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. 10.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

