Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tecnoglass, Inc. is engaged in manufacturing and selling architectural glass and windows and aluminum products for the residential and commercial construction industries. It operates primarily in North, Central and South America. Tecnoglass, Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corporation, is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TGLS. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.71.

NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $26.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Tecnoglass has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $121.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.77 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 29.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

In other news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $195,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Tecnoglass by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 18.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

