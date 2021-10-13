GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GrowGeneration Corp. owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores. The company carries and sells product which includes organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers. It operates primarily in Colorado, California, Las Vegas, Rhode Island and Washington. GrowGeneration Corp. is headquartered in Pueblo, Colorado. “

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

GRWG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on GrowGeneration from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on GrowGeneration from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities began coverage on GrowGeneration in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 79.17 and a beta of 2.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.89. GrowGeneration has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.51 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that GrowGeneration will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRWG. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GrowGeneration (GRWG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.