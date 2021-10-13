Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company. The Company’s operating segment consists of Research and Development and Services. Research and Development segment is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecules. Services segment offers drug discovery products and services. Its products include GLPG0634 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases, GLPG1205/GLPG1690 for treating inflammatory bowel disease, GSK2586184 for the treatment of chronic immuno-inflammatory diseases and GLPG0974, to prevent free fatty acid-induced activation and migration of neutrophils which are in different clinical trial. Galapagos NV is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Galapagos from $87.00 to $64.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James set a $65.80 target price on Galapagos and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Galapagos from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Galapagos presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.42.

GLPG stock opened at $50.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.09. Galapagos has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $147.89.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $184.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.71 million. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 34.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Galapagos will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLPG. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,834,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,184,000 after purchasing an additional 583,642 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 565.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,050,000 after purchasing an additional 346,013 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 712,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,060,000 after purchasing an additional 246,678 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,800,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 656.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,050,000 after buying an additional 225,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

