Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) vs. iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) Critical Review

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) and iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Auxly Cannabis Group alerts:

0.0% of Auxly Cannabis Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of iSpecimen shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Auxly Cannabis Group and iSpecimen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auxly Cannabis Group $37.92 million 3.77 -$63.77 million N/A N/A iSpecimen $8.18 million 4.55 -$4.65 million N/A N/A

iSpecimen has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Auxly Cannabis Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Auxly Cannabis Group and iSpecimen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auxly Cannabis Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 iSpecimen 0 0 0 0 N/A

Auxly Cannabis Group presently has a consensus target price of $0.75, suggesting a potential upside of 333.53%. Given Auxly Cannabis Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Auxly Cannabis Group is more favorable than iSpecimen.

Profitability

This table compares Auxly Cannabis Group and iSpecimen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auxly Cannabis Group -71.34% -27.56% -15.08% iSpecimen N/A N/A N/A

Summary

iSpecimen beats Auxly Cannabis Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group, Inc. engages in developing, manufacturing, and distributing branded cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Cannabis Operations, Research Operations, and South American Cannabis Operations. The Canadian Cannabis Operations segment includes cultivation and sale of cannabis and cannabis 2.0 products within Canada. The Research Operations segment offers research services for customers who are conducting human clinical trials. The South American Cannabis Operations segment refers to cultivation of cannabis products through Inverell SA. The company was founded by Hugo M. Alves on August 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen, Inc. provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables researchers to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations. The company develops and operates iSpecimen Marketplace, a proprietary online marketplace platform that connects medical researchers who need access to subjects, samples, and data with hospitals, laboratories, and other organizations who have access to them. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, in vitro diagnostic companies, and government/academic institutions. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.