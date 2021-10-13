fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FuboTV offer sports first live TV streaming platform as well as news and entertainment content. FuboTV is based in New York, United States. “

FUBO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on fuboTV in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.56.

fuboTV stock opened at $25.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. fuboTV has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.41.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 66.67% and a negative net margin of 145.60%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.43 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that fuboTV will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other fuboTV news, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $2,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,150,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,960,098. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the 1st quarter worth about $474,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 748.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in fuboTV by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in fuboTV by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,094,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,203,000 after buying an additional 137,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in fuboTV by 1,758.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. 37.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

