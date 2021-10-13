FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FedNat Holding Company operates as a holding company. It provides insurance underwriting, distribution, claims processing and premium financing services through its subsidiaries. The company underwrites non-standard and standard personal automobile insurance and mobile home property and casualty insurance. FedNat Holding Company, formerly known as Federated National Holding Company, is based in Florida, United States. “

FNHC opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. FedNat has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $8.80. The company has a market cap of $45.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.55.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($2.03). FedNat had a negative net margin of 41.94% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The business had revenue of $49.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.05 million. As a group, analysts predict that FedNat will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in FedNat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $640,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FedNat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FedNat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in FedNat during the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedNat during the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

