Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evaxion Biotech A/S is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It involved in the development of AI-driven immunotherapies for patients with cancer and infectious diseases. Evaxion Biotech A/S is based in COPENHAGEN, Denmark. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EVAX. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Evaxion Biotech A/S in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a buy rating and issued a C$23.00 price target on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

EVAX opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $159.74 million and a P/E ratio of -8.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average of $6.85.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts predict that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maven Securities LTD increased its position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S by 2.2% in the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 235,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S in the first quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S in the first quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Company Profile

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

