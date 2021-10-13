Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enlivex is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, developing an allogeneic drug pipeline for immune system rebalancing. Immune system rebalancing is critical for the treatment of life-threatening immune and inflammatory conditions which involve hyper-expression of cytokines (Cytokine Release Syndrome) and for which there are no approved treatments (unmet medical needs), as well as solid tumors immune-checkpoint rebalancing. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENLV opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $29.40. The stock has a market cap of $170.11 million, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $89,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $123,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $144,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 453.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. develops autologous and allogeneic drug pipeline for treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. It produces treatment devices for CAR-T cancer treatment procedures, Graft-versus-Host disease resulting from bone-marrow transplantations, solid organ transplantations and an assembly of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, such as Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, multiple sclerosis and other disorders.

