NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOW Inc. is a distributor to the energy and industrial sectors. It stocks and sells a comprehensive offering of products for the upstream, midstream, and downstream & industrial market segments. The Company offers stock keeping units, including pipe, valves and valve automation, fittings, instrumentation, mill and industrial supplies, tools, safety supplies, electrical products, drilling and production equipment, fabricated equipment, and industrial paints and coatings. NOW also provides supply chain management solutions to energy and industrial manufacturing companies around the world. It operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised NOW from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.85.

DNOW opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.70. NOW has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $11.98.

In other NOW news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,317.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NOW by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,735,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,954,000 after acquiring an additional 838,137 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of NOW by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of NOW by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 801,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 23,439 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NOW by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 535,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 40,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of NOW by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 130,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 9,213 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW Company Profile

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

