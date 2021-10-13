Zacks: Analysts Expect Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) will announce earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.72). Teladoc Health reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 384.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year earnings of ($3.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.84) to ($3.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($0.80). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

TDOC has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.75.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $131.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 0.24. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $120.67 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.95.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total transaction of $580,324.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,908 shares in the company, valued at $12,739,627.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David William Sides sold 3,420 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.38, for a total value of $527,979.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,945.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,470 shares of company stock worth $2,609,504. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 19.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

