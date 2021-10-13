Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Casper Sleep Inc. manufactures home furnishing products principally in the United States, Canada and Europe. It offers Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores and 18 retail partners. Casper Sleep Inc. is based in New York. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Casper Sleep in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a sell rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital cut their price target on Casper Sleep from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Casper Sleep presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.57.

Shares of CSPR opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $172.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.64. Casper Sleep has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.16.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Casper Sleep had a negative return on equity of 559.44% and a negative net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $151.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Casper Sleep’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Casper Sleep will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSPR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 106.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 3.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 2.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Casper Sleep by 54.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

