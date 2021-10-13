Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.62% from the company’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Turing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.73.

Shares of TWKS stock opened at $25.46 on Monday. Turing has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43.

